WWE: Kevin Owens considers Goldberg as his enemy

Bengaluru, Jan 22: It has been three weeks since Goldberg made his presence on the Kevin Owens Show and had a confrontation with the host.

But, the fallouts continued from there as the current Universal champion is taking numerous shots to the Myth outside the ring.

It was some days go when Owens decided to teach Goldberg some lessons on twitter. A fan asked him to teach a lesson to the former WCW franchise and KO posted, “Ok then! Let's start. Lesson 1: Putting a microphone in your mouth to take your coat off instead of on the table right next to you is weird.”

He is now following it up calling Goldberg his enemy during an interview. Owens was present in the Off the Top Rope segment in ESPN’s SportsCenter with Jonathon Coachman.

In the One-word segment of the interview, while he was asked about Goldberg, he referred him as “the enemy”. This was his full comment:

“I guess the one word I would call him is the enemy. Because growing up as a hardcore, die-hard WWE fan, he was the enemy, because he was the figurehead of WCW. The poster boy.”

Owens also talked about his friendship with Jericho. He called Y2J a friend whom he used to idolize during his pre-WWE days. So, it’s special thing for him to work with Jericho weeks after week. This is what he said about Jeri-KO:

“Friend. I looked up to him for so many years coming up through the independents and everything, watching him in the WWE. So to be by his side on RAW every week is definitely something special.”

While talking about his reign as the Universal champion, he said it was fulfilling because there would not be a lot of people who’d appreciate WWE signing him a few years ago. This was his quote regarding the matter:

“Fulfilling. I mean I could use a lot of words. Gratifying, vindicating, as I've been told many times by many people that I wouldn't make it to WWE, let alone be the champion, and here I am.”

KO will be seen defending his title against Reigns at Royal Rumble. He might end up getting a program with Goldberg since he’s continuing the war of words with the Myth. Plus, the crowd has already given a green signal to the feud.

OneIndia News