WWE: Kevin Owens actions in live event left Roman Reigns laughing

Bengaluru, Dec 31: There’s nobody better in the WWE while talking smack or taking potshot towards the fans than Kevin Owens.

In recent times there’ve been numerous occasions when the reigning WWE Universal champion engaged into a war of words with the fans.

Just a couple of weeks ago, we reported that a little kid was seriously hurt the champ’s words. He was at it once again at another live event.

A girl named Jessica posted a video on her Twitter account which shows Roman Reigns could not contain his laughter while Owens was talking trash to a fan.

The number one contender for the Universal championship was seen trapped into the chin lock in the footage which went viral on the internet.

Owens was yelling at people and Roman could not stop laughing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FxxJ6ISWQw — jessica (@jesssberkowitz) December 29, 2016

The incident took place in the Raw-exclusive live event conducted by WWE in Brooklyn, New York. The main event of the house show witnessed a champion Vs champion match between Roman reigns and Kevin Owens.

In the middle of the match, Owens gained upper hand on Reigns and started taking shots towards the fans.

According to the attendants and seen in the footage, the Canadian superstar grappled Reigns under the chin-lock and started talking one of the fans from the crowd. Apparently, he was mentioning about how much money the fans have in their bank accounts.

I was laughing, at KO's merch check!!😂 I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! 🤑 #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

There's no way you thought of that one on your own. https://t.co/YGNfjZLZR1 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) December 30, 2016

You can see in the video that Reigns could not control his laughter after hearing it. He even tried to hide his face by his hands once he realized it.

Owens is sometimes so good while talking smack to his opponent on Raw on a regular basis. This time a lucky fan was his target.

Reigns later acknowledged it and KO hit back him on Twitter.

WWE live events are neither telecasted nor the footages from the event uploaded by WWE on the social media platforms.

However, in an era of smartphone and tablets it’s hard to cover anything and hence we get to hear of such interesting things from WWE’s untelevised editions.

OneIndia News