WWE: John Cena Vs Rusev in a flag match confirmed for Battleground

Bengaluru, July 6: John Cena returned to the Independence Day edition of WWE Smackdown, this week. He was on a hiatus from the company for three months due to his Hollywood commitments.

The last time he performed was at Wrestlemania 33 against The Miz following which he proposed his girlfriend, Nikki Bella on live television.

Now, his return to TV means business. He was already being advertised for the upcoming Battleground PPV teasing that a feud will begin upon his return. His opponent turned out to be none other than another returnee, Rusev.

The Cenation Leader was cutting a promo in the middle of the ring about the Independence Day of America on July 4th when Rusev showed up interrupting him. Being an anti-USA superstar, he always receives a natural heat from the crowd and this time was no exception.

Furthermore, he added that while John Cena was busy doing the movies, he hurt himself by performing extra time in the squared circle. The verbal confrontation led to match situation at that point. However, Rusev backed down from a challenge put by Cena.

But, that's not how things are done on Smackdown Live. So, the General Manager of the show, Daniel Bryan took his twitter handle to confirm a match between John Cena and Rusev at the Battleground PPV.

It is going to be a flag match in which the USA flag will be hoisted on Cena's corner and the Bulgarian flag on Rusev's. The first man to pull out the flag from his corner will be declared the winner.



Guys have come to our champ @JohnCena #SDLive and he will be in #RAW. But it's going to be a math now, From #CenavsRusev on #BATTLEGROUND 🙌👌 pic.twitter.com/Wzro05gMKP — CENA'$ SWEET F@N 👨 (@ImranKhan0600) July 5, 2017

Now, this is going to be a filler feud for the 16-time World Champion who is back in the company prior to the biggest event of the summer, Summerslam in August. So, it is expected that he is going to defeat Rusev and then move on to perform in a marquee match at the next big PPV.

This is a real bad news for the Bulgarian Brute since he expected a big push on the show upon return. Digesting a loss to the franchise of the company might lead his status into even more jeopardy.

OneIndia News