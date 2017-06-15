WWE: John Cena Vs Jinder Mahal to happen at Summerslam PPV

Bengaluru, June 15: Causing much excitement to the fans, John Cena is returning to the Smackdown brand on July 4th.

WWE has already started to hype up the moment on the episodes of both Raw and Smackdown, from now onwards.

The franchise player will be wrapping up his movie commitments in the last week of June. From June 28th onwards, he is being advertised to appear in the house shows of the blue brand in China. He will be joining the roster in the Eastern country and start performing from there onwards.

Now, ever since these advertisements were out, fans started to speculate what he will be up once he comes back.

The biggest event of the summer, Summerslam is approaching towards us and it's quite evident that Cena will be getting marquee match in the PPV.

According to the latest buzz in the rumour mill, Mr. 'Hustle, Loyalty and Respect' will be inserted straight into the WWE championship picture.

This is to ensure that John Cena Vs Jinder Mahal at the Summerslam PPV turns out to be one of the main events.

The creative is planning this match in order to cement Jinder's spot at the main event level. There's no better way to do this by letting him go one-on-one against the guy who is the flag bearer of the company for two decades.

With that being said, it is evident that Jinder is going to retain the WWE championship at this upcoming Money in the Bank PPV.

It was already reported that WWE intends to keep him as the champion until September in order to make him a bonafide heel of the company and let him tour India with the title in his shoulder.

Afterwards, he is set to receive a mini-feud for the Battleground PPV with another superstar. AJ Styles might turn out to be the temporary contender with the latest happenings. With Nakamura pinning the United States Champion, Styles will be kept out of the picture against Owens, for now.

So, there are chances that he ends up main eventing the Battleground PPV against Jinder for the WWE championship.

But, the champion is set to retain in each of his upcoming title defences and head on towards Summerslam against none other than John Cena.

