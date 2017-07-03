WWE: John Cena’s opponent at the Battleground PPV revealed

Bengaluru, July 3: On the upcoming edition of WWE Smackdown Live, John Cena will make his grand return to the WWE after a hiatus of three months. The episode set to take place on the Independence Day of America and is already hyped with this comeback. The tensions around the TV ratings are supposed to cut short by virtue of the franchise player's return.

In case you didn’t know, John Cena has already been advertised for the upcoming PPV from Smackdown Live on July 23rd. It will be the returning Battleground PPV to be hosted by the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

With that being said, it is evident that he will be inserted into a storyline abruptly following the comeback. Earlier speculations have suggested that he might challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship since he never got a single title rematch after losing the prime title back in February.

However, Jinder is already scheduled to face Randy Orton at Battleground in a Punjabi Prison match. So, for now, there’s no place for the Cenation Leader to go into the title hunt. Rather, he might lock horns with an old rival, as per the recent reports.

The Wrestling Observer reported that Rusev will be the one to renew his rivalry against John Cena on the July 4th episode of Smackdown Live. This will set up a match between these two at the Battleground PPV.

The Bulgarian Brute is waiting for his return to WWE TV for quite sometimes now. But, it did not come to fruition due to lack of storyline planning for him. It could not be better for him to make a great impact by ruining the comeback moment for the 16-time world champion and confront him.

However, John Cena is set to get a marquee match at the Summerslam PPV. So, the match at Battleground will be used to build some momentum for him. So, a victory is bound for the Cenation Leader which is worse for Rusev.

He is one such guy who gets a natural heat from the crowd for his anti-USA gimmick, every time. The main event spotlight should be reserved for him in the near future. Digesting another loss against Cena is not what he is looking for, right now.

OneIndia News