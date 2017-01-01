WWE: John Cena and Roman Reigns engaged in Twitter war

Bengaluru, Jan 1: It was reported earlier that Roman Reigns could not resist himself from laughing after Kevin Owens was talking trash with a fan during a live event.

The incident took place in Brooklyn, New York where Reigns was even seen hiding his face while smiling after hearing Owens’ words. Now, apparently, the Universal champion was talking about the fans’ bank account.

Reigns was asked later ton twitter about what caused him laughing so much in between a match and he said that he made more money from WWE merchandise when he was a part of the Shield. Even KO replied him back on his post.

Owens was yelling at people and Roman could not stop laughing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FxxJ6ISWQw — jessica (@jesssberkowitz) December 29, 2016

But, quite unexpectedly, John Cena also commented on the post which led to a war of words on the social media site, afterward.

I was laughing, at KO's merch check!!😂 I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! 🤑 #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

While @WWERomanReigns was making fun of what people earn I was at @GeorgiaTechFB to #EarnTheDay #recognize pic.twitter.com/xbxlZuO0uR — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 30, 2016

The Cenation leader did not like the way he was bragging about how much money he earned from merchandise selling.

So, he said that while Reigns is making fun of people’s earning, he himself earned a day by sweating it out at the gym in Georgia.

Reigns also hit back on the 15 times world champion after several hours saying that he is clueless of what’s going on here and so he better concentrate on what he is doing and that’s cleaning up his weights.

What I #recognize is you have no clue whats going on here. So just power clean and make sure you clean your weights up. #GuestInMyHouse https://t.co/YbN6oUw59u — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

This started a huge speculation among the WWE Universe regarding their future and if there’s a feud in store for them in the future.

This is also unexpected since these two are the two prime babyfaces from Raw and Smackdown. WWE has not showcased their feud in the programming, so far.

This is one of those feuds which are supposed to be the torch-bearer one.

With Wrestlemania season approaching towards us, is this some indication of things to come? We have not found any rumours ongoing regarding this match between Cena Vs Reigns, till date. But in WWE anything can happen.

OneIndia News