WWE: John Cena to perform on both Raw and Smackdown

Bengaluru, June 22: John Cena is scheduled to return to Smackdown Live on July 4th. It will be the first time since Wrestlemania that the franchise player of the company will be seen on WWE TV.

He has gone after defeating The Miz and Maryse at the grandest stage of them all teaming up with her girlfriend, Nikki Bella.

Now, WWE is hyping up the return of the Cenation leader on both Raw and Smackdown channelling new vignettes.

It will be much relief for the show runners as the marquee player of the company will be making his way back to pull up the tv ratings for Smackdown.

Quite interestingly, reports from PWInsider.com stated that from now onwards John Cena will be performing on both Raw and Smackdown.

The 16-time world champion was drafted to the blue brand at the time of the returning Draft in 2016.

So, it's quite strange to witness him on both the WWE shows with the brand separation being intact. The promotional posters of Cena's return are mentioning him as the 'free agent' to tease the same.

According to the source, this is a brand new idea that the creative team of WWE has come up with, recently.

This was done to ensure some mega matches to happen in the upcoming PPV events involving Cena.

Using Cena on both the brands will be a huge decision indeed if come to fruition. It will pave the way to arrange some dream matches for the fans against the likes of Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and more. This is a tactical move to use him in the most proper way whenever he is free from his movie schedule.

John Cena has reached to a certain point in his career where titles should not define him anymore. Besides, he is no longer available as a full timer to have championship reigns.

So, using him for organising some main event matches to sell out bigger PPVs is a path breaking idea. Previously, Undertaker was the one who has been used on both the brands depending on the available opponents.

Being the franchise player of the company gives the advantage to Cena as we look forward to some cross-brand matches.

