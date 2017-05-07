WWE: John Cena and Nikki Bella disclose their wedding plans

Bengaluru, May 7: At Wrestlemania 33, John Cena has finally bent down on his knees to propose her girlfriend, Nikki Bella.

Their future in the relationship was the most talked topic on the Total Divas show since Cena has never wanted to marry Nikki.

But, the Cenation leader has waited a long time to find out a perfect moment to finally make the proposal to Nikki.

He did it in a place which is home to both of them. Almost, 75000 plus people witnessed the drama getting unfolded on live television giving birth to a Wrestlemania moment.

In recent times, John Cena is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, The Wall. Recently, he was in the New York City for the promotion purpose. Nikki was also accompanying her while he faced the media.

Entertainment Tonight (ET) caught up with the couple and asked about the very special Wrestlemania moment.

In reply, the franchise of the company left blushing. But, he did accept that it was the perfect moment for him and his fiancée.

Check out his statement: "I guess it can be summed up by just saying I had the balls to do it…I just wanna make sure that it's a good day," he noted.

"We've made our lives very public, and I think the world knows that it's been a lot to just get to that proposal moment. I want (Nikki) to be as happy as she was at that moment."

@JohnCena and @thenikkibella walk the red carpet at #TheWallMovie premiere in #NYC! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Nikki Bella also talked with ET stating that it was indeed a very emotional night for her. She considered herself so lucky that her soon-to-be husband asked her hand in front of the whole world on live television.

She could not hide her excitement to get married sooner. So, in regard to the upcoming fairytale wedding, she dropped some hints how the wedding will be arranged.

These were her comments: "I want like, (a) medium (wedding). I envision, like, a 150 people, 'cause I still want to keep it very private and intimate, and my side of the family makes it like 150," she shared.

"I want a black tie. I just love the elegance of black-tie, and depending on what season we get married, (there) will be, like, florals.

"Like, I'm going to have a lot of florals, so I don't know how much they'll cost, but I hear they cost a lot. But I don't care. I want it to be drenched with flowers."

OneIndia News