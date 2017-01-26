WWE: John Cena to host the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Bengaluru, Jan 26: John Cena's show hosting spree continues even in 2017 as well as he is now confirmed to host the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. The award oriented with the Kids will be hosted in Los Angeles, California and the keeping in mind that how much popular Cena is among the young audience, he was honoured with this.

This year the event is scheduled just a few days prior to the Wrestlemania which means WWE will benefit from Cena's outsider stint. They will be able to promote the grandest event of the year to the mainstream audience of this award via the franchise player.

This award is hosted every year by American Cable Network, Nickelodeon to crown the biggest achievements in film, music, video and television. The awards presented in the awards are "Favourite Movie", "Favourite Cartoon", "Favourite Video Game" and much more.

John Cena himself announced the news of hosting the show on the Today show, Tuesday morning. He popped out of a box to give a pleasant surprise to a young fan. Later, the 15-time world champion said the following to WWE.com.

That's right, @NickelodeonTV ... I'm hosting the Kids' Choice Awards! #KCA #PrepareTheSlime pic.twitter.com/8xW63QOyw1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 24, 2017

"Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is the biggest party for kids, and I’m so excited and honored to host this year’s show. I have a lot of big surprises in store so bring on the slime!"

This will be the first time that a WWE superstar will be hosting the Kids’ Choice award after Dwayne 'The Rock’ Johnson has hosted it in the year 2009. The franchise of the WWE is lately doing some major role while hosting shows outside the WWE and it looks like the tradition will continue in the future.

Last year, Cena has hosted the iconic show Saturday Night Live (after The Rock and Hulk Hogan), the prestigious ESPYs awards in LA and the 2016 Teen Choice awards to bring WWE to more audience. Hosting the Kids Choice will add another feather to Cena’s accomplishments.

OneIndia News