WWE: John Cena gave update on his match against The Undertaker

Bengaluru, Dec 29: The franchise of the WWE returned big time on Smackdown Live, this week. He is going straight to the main event spot by challenging AJ Styles for the WWE championship at Royal Rumble.

Prior to his appearance on the Tuesday Night’s hottest show, he appeared in an interview with ESPN and was asked about his rumoured mega-match with the Undertaker.

Cena said that facing the Undertaker at Wrestlemania would be like facing the eighth wonder of the world, Andre the Giant.

He definitely wants to face the greatest WWE superstar to step foot in the ring at the showcase of immortals. This was his comments:

“Undertaker certainly is a cornerstone of WWE, and just as I say to myself that I really would have liked to been able to get to know and certainly get in the ring with Andre the Giant, just because of all the respect and folklore that went around with Andre, I think The Undertaker has that same sort of respect and folklore around him.

"If you're asking if I'd want to be in a high-profile match with one of the most legendary superstars in the industry, my answer is yes.”

Cena also talked about the Smackdown brand which was able to evolve around all the members of the brand instead of a one-man show like Raw was at one point.

He was clearly referred to the Rock by quoting the following: “I've always said we need to put forth the best product we can, and it seems like we're doing our best to do that. It seems like the dynamic itself is changing.

"Many years ago, you could look at the brand essentially as a one-man show with one man leading the way and him being held up by a cast of supportive players.

"I think Attitude Era was a bit of a segue into this [modern era]. Now you see more of a multi-tiered show, where it's a lot of talented superstars being able to showcase their talents.”

Talking about the Rock, Cena apologized to the People’s champ for calling him a part-timer in 2012. The Cenation leader himself works minimum dates in the WWE due to his outside commitments. So, he called that comment the “stupidest stuff ever” said by him.

In recent times, he has been host for shows like Saturday Night Live, American Grit, ESPYs and more. Here’s the segment from Talking Smack:

Does @JohnCena regret his comments to @TheRock about being a "part-time" Superstar? He explains on #TalkingSmack. @JCLayfield pic.twitter.com/d3SkuMn0my — WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2016

The 15-time world champion also pointed out the fact that he is not working to tie the record of Ric Flair’s 16th World championship reign.

As an example, he said that in 2015, he wanted to be in a different role and hence held the United States championship on that year.

He will continue exploring new roles and opportunities coming in the way.

OneIndia News