WWE: John Cena, Bella Twins and Sasha Banks nominated for Teen Choice Awards 2017

Bengaluru, June 24: The nominees for the Teen Choice Awards 2017 are out and a few WWE Superstars have been nominated for it.

The tradition of big WWE marquee players competing in mainstream TV or movie awards is not something new.

It has been ongoing for the last few years. This is why WWE is trying to come up with unique show concepts on a regular basis.

This year’s nominee list features John Cena, Nikki and Brie Bella i.e. The Bell Twins. The female superstars were shortlisted for the 'Choice Female Athlete’ award alongside some of the very best athletes in the US.

Alongside The Bellas and The Boss, Sasha Banks, a plethora of female superstars from the sports industry will compete for the prestigious award.

Names like Simone Biles, Serene Williams, Laurie Hernandez, Elena Delle Donne also feature in the list.

It is worth to mention that last year, Nikki & Brie not only was nominated but took home the award in the same category. This was a first-time mainstream award for any female athletes present in the WWE.

Furthermore, it was the award TCA Award in General Category which proves the incredible popularity of the WWE stars.

The Total Divas show has also been nominated in the “Choice Reality Show” category for multiple occasions.

With the growing popularity of the Bella Twins, WWE handed them a spin-off series, Total Bellas and it is also nominated, this year.

To cast vote for your favorite superstar you can use any of the mediums from Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. The procedures are as follows:

For John Cena: Use the #ChoiceMaleAthlete following John Cena’s Twitter handle or simply his name. Finish it with #TeenChoice.

For Bella Twins or Sasha Banks: Use the #ChoiceFemaleAthlete following Bella/Sasha Twitter handle alongside #TeenChoice.

For Total Divas or Total Bellas: Use the #ChoiceRealityTVShow following Total Divas or Total Bellas Twitter handle with #TeenChoice.

Teen Choice Awards on Fox Network is one of the biggest award shows in the USA following the MTV Teen Choice Awards and the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards.

In case you don’t know, last year John Cena hosted the Nickelodeon one with names like Victoria Justice, Ne-Yo and pop-star, Flo-Rida.

OneIndia News