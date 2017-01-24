WWE: Jerry Lawler to cost Dolph Ziggler his Royal Rumble spot

Bengaluru, Jan 24: Apparently, WWE did have a motive while bringing back Jerry 'the King’ Lawler to WWE television.

Last week’s Smackdown took place from Jerry’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee where the WWE Hall of Famer was back with his talk-show, 'The King’s court’. The special guest of the show was Dolph Ziggler.

Now, the show-off recently turned heel a couple of weeks ago by delivering a superkick to Kalisto after his scheduled match.

So, Jerry took numerous shots to the show-off’s changed attitude which led to Ziggler losing his cool and connect with a superkick right to Jerry’s heart.

This was the most sensitive part of the segment since Jerry has suffered a heart attack on live television during Monday Night Raw in 2012.

Going by the reports of allwrestlingnews.com, Jerry has some more tasks in hand come this Sunday, January 29.

The King’s court segment was just a small build up for a short feud between Jerry and Ziggler which might culminate at the Royal Rumble where the veteran announcer would cost his spot at the elimination match.

This is the reason why Jerry was asked to call down the actions with Michael Cole and Corey Graves for this year’s Royal Rumble match.

He will be keeping a close eye on him and turn out to be the reason behind Ziggler’s elimination.

The short storyline is for the sole purpose of getting Ziggler over as a future top heel.

Going forward, he should be used in the main event spotlight and hence this character solidification is much needed. With a WWE Hall of Famer behind him, the tasks for the creative will be much easier.

If the source is correct then the segment would earn much attention from the crowd when Jerry would distract Ziggler for getting eliminated by someone inside the ring.

Jerry could have also involved in a physical capacity like he did previously with superstars like the Miz, CM Punk, and Ziggler, as well.

But, that option is wiped out since he might not be allowed to compete after suffering that heart attack.

OneIndia News