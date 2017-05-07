WWE: Interesting details on upcoming Hollywood movie on Vince McMahon’s Life

Bengaluru, May 7: A movie based on Vince McMahon’s life has been confirmed, recently. The Hollywood flick named 'Pandemonium’ will start filming soon.

Sony TriStar will be the producer of the venture alongside John Requa and Glen Ficarra. Quite evidently, WWE Studios will be an integral part of the film.

The chairman of the WWE has kept the script of the movie under scrutiny, for now. He and the writer team will give the final touch to it. It is said to undergo a series of changes before going to the floor, later this year.

Hugh Jackman of the 'Wolverine’ is the most likely choice to play the character of Vince McMahon. He has been part of some of the Monday Night Raw episodes in the past and said to have a good reputation with WWE. However, nothing has been finalised, yet.

Recently, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com gave us updates that some of the outlines of the script were disclosed from the script including the opening scene of the movie. The journalist reported some of them to reveal them.

The inaugural scene will supposedly feature Vince and his wife, Linda McMahon. It will be back in the 70s when Linda used to work as a waitress in a stripper’s club. Meanwhile, she was found pregnant.

After Vince came to know about it, he did not want her to work there, anymore. But, the owner of the club was not willing to let go her. This led The Boss to beat the man down in the public. This scene will feature as the opening one.

Another interesting scene will be the one when McMahon Sr. passed away during a steroid trial just before Wrestlemania I.

This segment will show how the Mr. McMahon character was introduced out of a limousine following the same trial.

The Boss will be seen making constant efforts to find new talents. Some of his epic searches will be shown in the movie such as Roddy Piper from Jail, Junkyard Dog from a construction site, Jimmy Snuka from Porn Movie profession.

There will be segments from his son and daughter, as well. In one of them, we could see Shane and Stephanie beating their classmates after they made a mockery.

Also, the controversial link-up between Randy Savage and Stephanie McMahon might find its way in the script.

Overall, the film is going to be one hell of a ride, assuredly. It’s needless to say that Vince McMahon might be the most colourful person in television history. So, we will be waiting for the movie to hit the screen, at the earliest.

