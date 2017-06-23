WWE intends to fill up void of Total Divas-star Eva Marie by Lana

Bengaluru, June 23: Upon arriving at the Smackdown brand, Lana has been given an instant push. Otherwise, not every one of the superstars from the present roster can't expect to get a title opportunity on her solo debut match on behalf of the brand.

But, Lana did receive it after the champion went irate about her behavior. She intended to put the title on the line and the commissioner has granted it. So, the title match is all set to take place at the Money in the Bank PPV between Naomi and Lana.

Now, as per the latest rumour roundups, the Ravishing Russian is getting the push reserved for somebody else. In case you remember, Eva Marie had the same vignette like Lana did.

Before making her in-ring debut, Eva also teased her debut for a long time airing several promos on the show. She was reserved for a similar main event spotlight on Smackdown but the scenario changed abruptly during last year's Summerslam.

The All-Red Everything was suspended from the WWE for violating the Wellness Policy of the company. The situation turned out to be nasty between the two parties and they never reached an agreement.

So, she did not return to WWE, ever since then. In order to fill up the glam quotient, WWE tried to come up with the Emmalina gimmick, later. But, it turned out to be disastrous since they chose a wrong talent in Emma for the role.

The Creative later found Lana who is already famous for her gorgeous personality. Plus, she is also known for her stint on the Total Divas show. With the fans always giving reactions for her, she is the one to do justice with it, for sure.

But, before that, Lana has to go though some more acid tests. She is scheduled for another title match on this upcoming Smackdown Live. With the Mixed Martial Arts moves, she has to deliver a big time on the night to stay in the spotlight.

