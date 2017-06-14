WWE intend to bring back Undertaker at Wrestlemania 34

Bengaluru, June 14: Wrestlemania 33 might have ended the legendary career of The Undertaker. With the gestures he made at the end of the event, everyone is pretty sure about it. Otherwise, a legend like him would not break his in-ring character on live television.

While exiting the ring, he left all his ring gears hinting his career end. Plus, he embraced his real-life wife, Michelle McCool who was present at ringside as the audience kept on chanting his name.

However, it is to be noted that WWE has never acknowledged it officially that the Deadman's career is indeed over. The Raw commentators were strictly instructed to inform people that The Undertaker is 'probably' over.

With that being said, a report from Wrestlenews is claiming that the creative team is still open for an Undertaker return. The unthinkable might just happen at next year's Wrestlemania.

Despite The Phenome not wanting to return to in-ring action, the writers of WWE are not willing to withdraw his name from the picture, abruptly. So an appearance at Wrestlemania 34 can't be wiped out.

The reason behind WWE not confirming Undertaker's retirement in their programming also indicates the same.

They were unsure of his future due to much-needed hip surgery that he has undergone following this Wrestlemania. This is the sole reason WWE indicated a sign of the retirement at the event but did not confirm it.

It will take plenty of time to recover and at one point he might be in the required shape for returning to the squared circle.

In the past, there were a number of superstars who made a miraculous comeback from a hip surgery. Considering this, the company intends to have him around the show which is claimed to be his yard.

The all-time great superstar in pro-wrestling history was present during the Wrestlemania 34 press conference in New Orleans, this past January.

This is the city where his streak was conquered. So, it's pretty much likely that he will be a part of the upcoming edition of the 'Showcase of Immortals'.

