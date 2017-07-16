WWE: Indian-origin Kavita Devi wrestles her first match in Mae Young Classic

New Delhi, July 16: Lately, the pro-wrestling world based in the United States is eyeing the huge market of India. This is the reason why Jinder Mahal is the WWE champion and Sonjay Dutt is the X-Division Champion at the GFW promotion.

The latest to the list was another Indian-origin superstar Kavita Devi.

She was chosen to participate in the Mae Young Classic tournament which will air exclusively on the WWE Network.

As reported earlier, the taping for the same has already been done whereas the actual show will premiere in August. Spoilers from those taping from Orlando, Florida are out.

Kavita Devi has participated in the first round of the knockout tournament against her scheduled participant, Dakota Kai.

It was basically a contest where Kavita’s raw power was tested against Kai’s speed. This was a history since she became the first Indian Woman to perform in the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world.

However, the match results did not turn out to be in her favour.

As per the received spoilers, Kavita had a hard-hitting contest against her opponent from New Zealand. She dominated for the better part of the match using her bigger size and even slammed her opponent to the mat with only one arm. Ultimately, she was not able to capitalise. Kai connected with a running kick following with a double stomp to pick up the win.

Thus her journey in the WWE came to an end before it even started properly. Being a knockout tournament, she was out of the Mae Young Classic tournament from the first round. We can see the full match only when it airs on the WWE Network in the month of August.

This should not be considered as the end of Kavita in the WWE since the company lets the performers spend some more time around the developmental territory. There have been occasions where defeated wrestlers were later given a chance to perform in NXT.

The same happened with the pals of Jindar Mahal, Singh Brothers, as well. They were unable to come up victorious during the Cruiserweight Classic. But, they are part of the main roster, for now. So, it will be interesting to see whether Kavita can survive in the big league, later.

OneIndia News