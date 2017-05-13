WWE hypes dream match between John Cena and Roman Reigns

Bengaluru, May 13: Despite what some of the fans might think, it’s a fact that John Cena Vs Roman Reigns is considered to be a dream match for the fans.

Cena has been the franchise of the company for two decades. With his career slightly going down to the sunset, Reigns is the one who will be filling up his space.

This would be a match where two generations will collide with each other and have the potential to sell out a Wrestlemania.

This might be the reason that the company has released a video recently to hype up the much-anticipated contest.

rIn the given video, WWE has brought up the context where the first teaser of this match was given. Back in December 2016, Reigns and Cena get into a twitter war, out of nowhere.

I was laughing, at KO's merch check!!😂 I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! 🤑 #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

While @WWERomanReigns was making fun of what people earn I was at @GeorgiaTechFB to #EarnTheDay #recognize pic.twitter.com/xbxlZuO0uR — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 30, 2016

What I #recognize is you have no clue whats going on here. So just power clean and make sure you clean your weights up. #GuestInMyHouse https://t.co/YbN6oUw59u — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

The Big Dog was addressing a fan's tweet from his action at a WWE Live event. He was giving suitable reply as of why he was laughing in KO’s words.

Quite surprisingly, John Cena came into the conversation stating that while he (Reigns) was laughing, he was earning the day by working out the hardest way possible.

Reigns stopped the fight by advising the Cenation leader to mind his own business. But, that confrontation was able to hint that this dream contest is well on WWE Creative’s radar.

Thanks @WWERomanReigns for lending me the ol' #yard @GTAthletics no worries #bigdog I kept it #clean @Tapout @WWE pic.twitter.com/zUnHdvyZrU — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 5, 2017

Big yard, big clean! As expected. #Respect for repping @GTAthletics. But i know you'd rather be on #WWEUKLive right now! #TourTime 🤙🏽 https://t.co/nm8XRTsWyb — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 7, 2017

The recent video published on the official Youtube channel of the WWE featured Cathy Kelly discussing whether the mega match can be arranged in future.

Considering that both of them belong to the different brands, the opportunity to see this match in the near future is not possible, definitely.

The only way is to arrange this contest is at the dual brand PPVs like in the Survivor Series PPV or Wrestlemania.

WWE previously hinted this match to happen at next year’s Wrestlemania since this match is going to happen as a “Passing the torch” match. Reigns are bound to win this contest to take the baton from the 16-time world champion.

