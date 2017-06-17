WWE hosting a special ‘Legends’ segment at Money in the Bank

Missouri, June 17: The exciting Money in the Bank PPV is back in WWE calendar. This year, the event will be hosted by the Scottrade Center in Saint Louis, Missouri as part of a Smackdown-exclusive PPV.

For the first-time ever in the history, we will be witnessing a women’s ladder match for the Money in the Bank briefcase along with the original men’s match.

Plus, the WWE Championship will be on the line as Jinder Mahal will defend it against the hometown boy, Randy Orton.

Apparently, WWE is treating this information with a lot of emphasising in order to host a 'Legends’ segment.

According to the reports from The Wrestling Observer, the company has invited a number of wrestling legends to be present on the show, altogether.

They all have been main event stars at one point in their careers for St. Louis which will be the context to bring them.

No official confirmation has been given by WWE with this segment. But, a reliable source like The Observer reporting it, there must be some truth to it.

There are some major rumours are with the pleasant surprises that might happen at the PPV including this one.

The confirmed legends to be present at Money in the Bank are Ric Flair, Randy 'Cowboy’ Bob Orton, Larry Hennig, Baron Von Raschke, and Greg Gagne.

Apart from them, names like Gerald Brisco, Rocky Johnson, and Ted DiBiase are also being speculated.

For the past few weeks, Randy Orton has been mentioning that the past superstars would be irate on her since he has lost his title against somebody like Jinder Mahal.

This storyline might be carried forward on the show with the legends boosting the confidence of The Viper prior to his championship match.

This segment will be added to the PPV in order to increase the last minute ticket selling for the show.

The officials are much worried about the arena still not being sold out due to poor buildup prior to the event. To make up all of that, this segment should be much handy.

OneIndia News