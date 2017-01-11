WWE holds press conference to officially announce Wrestlemania 34 location

Bengaluru, Jan 11: Earlier as per the rumours, New Orleans was the front runner to host the biggest event in all of the sports entertainment.

WWE returned to the city this week to host Monday Night Raw. After the conclusion of the flagship show, they organized a press conference the very next day to confirm that Wrestlemania 34 will indeed take place in the 'Big Easy’ city of New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be the venue for next year’s Wrestlemania when WWE returns to host the show on April 8th, 2018. Earlier WWE gave updates to the fans regarding the event on the WWE app and by releasing a video footage to announce the same.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu along with all the WWE authorities including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon attended the press conference to state how excited they are to host Wrestlemania in the city where the party never stops.

Apart from the authorities, a number of WWE Superstars, the New Day, Roman Reigns, Charlotte, The Miz, Maryse attended the event.

Louisiana governor said: “We are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Louisiana. This is a great event being hosted in one of the greatest cities in the world.

"We cordially invite WWE fans from all over to be part of WrestleMania Week and experience all that our beautiful state has to offer.”

The special attraction of the event was the Undertaker who lost his Wrestlemania streak in this city in 2014. The Deadman made a surprise presence to say, “Let the good times roll” in the city.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome has been an incredible host for Wrestlemania 30. The main event saw a huge triple threat match between Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton and Batista from which Bryan won the WWE World Championship to turn the venue into Yes-O-Mania.

A record crowd of 75167 people is still considered to be one of the best vocal crowds of all time. Hopefully, next time the event will get a bigger success.

OneIndia News