WWE: Historic Punjabi Prison match to be back at the Battleground PPV

Bengaluru, June 23: WWE is determined to get into the Indian market by any means. The first move has come by making Jinder Mahal the WWE champion.

Now, the company is perhaps bringing one of most hellacious gimmick matches back. It is considered as one of the most historic matches that took place only twice in PPVs.

As per the latest from the rumour mill, the Punjabi Prison match will be back soon. This was originated from the Indian origin and by presenting this one match, the company is bound to garner some more attention from the audience of the subcontinent.

According to the sources, the monstrous structure will be back at the Battleground PPV. In the main event of the show, Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton inside it. The upcoming Smackdown-exclusive PPV will take place on July 23rd in Philadelphia.

These two have been in a feud ever since Wrestlemania is over. Already, two PPV matches have been contested. Hence, one more match with this special kind of stipulation will mark a proper end to it.

The structure of the Punjabi Prison is something very similar to that of Hell in a Cell or a bigger version of the traditional steel cages in the WWE. The first-ever world champion from India, The Great Khali is said to be the innovator of this cage which resembles the cages that used to contain the prisoners in India's state of Punjab.

In case you don't know, both Khali and Jinder are billed from this state which is also known as the Land of Five Rivers. The cage is made of bamboo poles with two structures in it.

The 20-feet outer structure holds a 16-feet inner cage inside which the actual match takes place. The winner can be determined with pinfall, Count-out or via escaping the cage.

The Undertaker and Big Show featured on the first Punjabi Prison match back in 2006 at the Great American Bash. Later, The Great Khali and Batista locked horns in the second one in 2007 at the No Mercy PPV. Both the matches have been extremely violent after which Undertaker named it the most dangerous structure he has ever been.

No confirmation has been made from WWE, till date considering the Battleground PPV is still a month away. In the near future, an announcement should occur in order to make this exciting match official.

OneIndia News