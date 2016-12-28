WWE: Heel turn and Wrestlemania planning with Sasha Banks

Bengaluru, Dec 28: WWE universe is speculating a heel turn for Sasha Banks for a long time. Now that she ended up being a big loser in the feud against her nemesis, Charlotte, the villainous acts are bound to come at some point.

The question is when will we see it coming? Especially, considering that she is booked in a feud with Nia Jax, in the upcoming weeks.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that the heel turn is coming very soon. The feud with Nia Jax is a temporary one and will get over much sooner.

The long term planning with Sasha is to make her a big villain like her NXT days. During that time, she earned the right to be called the legit boss.

According to the fans, this turn might give her the spotlight and the Women’s title for a longer span of time.

If she turns heel then obviously she will be reincarnating her feud with Bayley. The original plans were to make a Wrestlemania match between these two.

But now, the plan has been changed and this match might take place once Mania gets done. Sasha’s heel turn will also come at that point.

Before that, Sasha will be getting a big match at Wrestlemania. For a quite e few months now a rumour was roaming around the internet saying that WWE is planning a match between Sasha and UFC fighter Paige VanZant.

If this is true then it is going to take place at Wrestlemania 33. The planning was confirmed by Meltzer by a tweet where he suggested that a big match will be stored for Sasha at the biggest event of the year.

Banks is scheduled for a big match on that show https://t.co/Jv46avPyyI — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 21, 2016

@PaigeVanzantUFC vs @SashaBanksWWE at #SummerSlam this year or #WrestleMania33 next year. BOOK IT! @WWE pic.twitter.com/tSPdBm69sg — Johnny (@WWEJohnny05) June 6, 2016

Paige VanZant is one of the popular superstars in the UFC and reportedly wanted a match in the WWE.

The rumours about her got spread since a segment between her and Sasha was canceled at Summerslam.

The chances of this match at Wrestlemania are high since at least one segment are said to be featured with one UFC superstar.

OneIndia News