WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 match card, schedule and prediction

Bengaluru, July 8: This is going to be the first WWE PPV for the month of July. The company is introducing a brand new PPV in this slot. A plethora of controversies occurred ever since the event was announced at the beginning with the name and the logo.

But, the company was determined to organize the event and went forward to make proper adjustments in order to retain this one in the PPV calendar. So, we will be getting the third Raw-exclusive PPV following Wrestlemania 33 on July 9th.

The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas is going to be the host of the inaugural PPV with a dream match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe. WWE Network is the only place to witness it live in India since it is an exclusive event for the Network. Check out the entire broadcasting schedule here:

Live Streaming:

Kick-off show-10th July, 4:30 AM, (WWE Network)

Main Show- 10th July, 5:30 AM, (WWE Network)

Repeat telecast: 10th July, 6 PM (Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD Network)

12th July, 9 PM (Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD Network)

16th July, 2 PM (Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD Network)

The match card for the night is already a packed one with all the prime superstars from Raw participating in it. Check out the entire card with the predictions:

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

Prediction: The move of splitting Enzo and Cass was done with the purpose of giving a push to the latter one. So, the bigger one is a clear winner, here.

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Prediction: This is going to be an interesting contest between these two individuals who is at their prime. Considering Wyatt is getting a push ever since coming on Raw, he holds the upperhand to win it. The feud will continue even after Great Balls of Fire.

Goldust vs. R-Truth

Prediction: It is the match which has not been confirmed but is likely to happen. Goldust should win this one since he is rejuvenating his old bizarre gimmick.

Neville vs. Akira Tozawa (Cruiserweight Championship)

Prediction: If anybody is the fittest one to dethrone Neville from his title reign it’s none other than Akira Tozawa. With the Titus brand backing him up we can expect the upset to be pulled off.

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose (Intercontinental Championship)

Prediction: With the Miz-tourage watching his back, there’s no way that The Miz is losing the IC title, this early. Give one of the chances from distraction, interference, disqualification and more and the champion will capitalize on it to retain.

Sheamus-Cesaro vs. The Hardy Boyz (30-minute Ironman match for Raw tag team Championships)

Prediction: With the WWE Creative looking forward to pit Matt and Jeff Hardy as singles competitors, this might be their last title match as a tag team. After a physical battle, they will put over the reigning champions with a win.

Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women’s Championship)

Prediction: This feud has not even started, properly on Raw. So, a title change is definitely not expected. Rather, the feud should continue with Alexa holding the belt.

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Ambulance Match)

Prediction: The possibility of win is 50-50 for both the men, here. If Reigns is set to challenge Lesnar at Summerslam, then he should win. Or else, the Undertaker might show up creating distraction for the Big Dog and allowing Strowman to win.

Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe (Universal Championship)

Prediction: The name Great Balls of Fire is adjacent for this clash of two behemoths. It is going to be an out-and-out brawl between these two physical competitors. In the end, Lesnar will walk out still the champion to defend it at the next big PPV, Summerslam.

OneIndia News