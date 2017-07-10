WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017 results with video highlights: July 9, 2017

Dallas, July 10: The third Raw-exclusive PPV following Wrestlemania 33 has been over. We have got an epic night with Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe in the main event of the night.

Check out the full results from the WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV hosted by the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Kick-off show results:

Neville vs. Akira Tozawa (Cruiserweight Championship)

The King retained his title via a cheap shot. With the referee getting distracted, he put Tozawa into the ropes. Later, he connected with a head kick to pin the Japanese sensation and walk out with the title.

Main show results:

Enzo Amore vs. Big Cass

The crowd in Dallas gave a thunderous reaction for Enzo. But Cass punished him throughout the match and lastly connected with a big boot to pick up an easy win.

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt continued with his recent momentum via another win on the Architect. To take a breather during the contest, he went outside the ring and gave a thumb to the eye of Rollins. Upon coming to the ring, he delivered a Sister Abigail to pick up the win.

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose (Intercontinental Championship)

The match went down as per prediction as the entire Miz-tourage was present to distract Ambrose. This distracted the referee and The Miz capitalize with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Sheamus-Cesaro vs. The Hardy Boyz (30-minute Ironman match for Raw tag team Championships)

The champions got two early pinfalls to make the score 2-0 in their favor. Although Jeff Hardy countered with a Twist of Fate for 2-1, Matt got counted out to make the scoresheet 3-1. The Hardy settled the scoresheet via a backslide and a super Twist of fate. The champions picked up the win as Cesaro made a blindside tag to make the score 4-3 as the time run out.

Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks (Raw Women’s Championship)

After a decent contest, Alexa Bliss decided to run away from the match handing Sasha Banks a count out victory and retain her title. Sasha went to Bliss and attacked her on the commentary table to lay her down as the referee kept in checking her.

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Ambulance Match)

It turned out to be a hellacious match between these two behemoths. At one point, Reigns speared Strowman through the LED board, but he was able to recover and put Reigns into the ambulance to win the match. But, Reigns came out from the vehicle and delivered a massive assault on Strowman, afterward.

Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe (Universal Championship)

Brock Lesnar hit a plethora of German Suplexes before Joe came up with a low blow and the Coquina Clutch. When it looked that the beast was fading, he came right back and hit an F-5, out of nowhere to pin Joe and retain his title. Great Balls of Fire ended with Lesnar walking out of the arena with his title.

