WWE: Goldberg will feature in more matches before Wrestlemania

Bengaluru, Jan 9: WWE fans might be delighted with the headline of the news as we indeed can expect to see Goldberg in some in-ring actions, going forward.

Previously, he just extended his contract to feature in just two more matches. The first one is at Royal Rumble and the final one would be at Wrestlemania.

However, he has been a major factor when it comes to the Raw ratings on television which were otherwise dull for the major portion in the month of December.

The first episode of WWE Raw in 2017 saw him confronting both the competitors at Royal Rumble’s WWE Universal Championship.

With this move, WWE has also tested the fans reaction for some further build-ups.

With that being said, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that Goldberg will appear in the last PPV before Wrestlemania i.e. the Fastlane PPV.

He also said that the Myth will have one match at the PPV set to take place on March 2017 from Milwaukee.

According to Meltzer, he has been a major boost for the tv rating ever since he came back and there’s no way that WWE will not use him in more in-ring capacities. In return, he will also earn a good payday at work.

His opponent at the Fastlane PPV is still to be decided since there will be a lot of changes before we finally get the Wrestlemania card. Apparently, there will be some major changes to the match card which was set previously.

Meltzer also refused to confirm the Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar match at Wrestlemania 33. WWE has teased a Goldberg Vs Kevin Owens feud on Raw. They further took it to the next level by indulging into a twitter war going forward.

Plus, there’s a plenty of chances to get a Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns match at the biggest stage after the stare down they had inside the ring.

However, WWE should keep it in mind that going against a legend like Goldberg would earn Roman more additional boos from the crowd.

