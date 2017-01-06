WWE: Goldberg-Kevin Owens indulge into Twitter war

New Delhi, Jan 6: This week’s Monday Night Raw has seen the first edition of the Kevin Owens show where the Universal champion was the host along with his best friend.

The first guest on the show was none other than the returning Goldberg. Things did turn out well for either the guest or the host as there were a number of interferences going forward and the segment turned out to be an utter chaos.

It looked like Owens and Goldberg was not done with the confrontation inside the ring and hence took it forward on the social media. This, in turn, fueled up speculations for some more future options with the two of them.

As reported by wrestlingINC.com, the Twitter battle took place after Raw went off the air, this week. The Universal champion dodged any sort of physical contact with the former WCW franchise. But, he was with full force on Twitter like he always does to teach Goldberg a lesson.

A fan asked Owens to teach the Myth a lesson for his verbal outrage towards the champion on Raw. He tagged both Goldberg and Owens in his tweet. Goldberg saw this and replied back saying that he is looking forward to it.

Yeah I'm looking forward to that. RT @Carmella_Alexa: @FightOwensFight Can you plz teach @Goldberg a lesson and kick his ass? — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 3, 2017

Ok then! Let's start. Lesson 1: Putting a microphone in your mouth to take your coat off instead of on the table right next to you is weird. https://t.co/sCfoPtrrci — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 3, 2017

KO too came into the conversation in his own style. He mentioned a point from the Raw segment saying that Goldberg should have held the microphone in his hand instead of putting it on the table while taking off his jacket.

Now, it’s expected that being a Royal Rumble participant, Goldberg will certainly go after the reigning champion like he did it on Raw with the mic. But, the fact that these two continued it even on Twitter kept the rumor mill buzzing with what’s next for them. With that being said, we can’t nix out the plans of a Goldberg-Owens match in near future, now that WWE has teased it and got positive reactions from it.

OneIndia News