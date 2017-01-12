WWE: Goldberg is officially advertised for the Fastlane PPV

Bengaluru, Jan 12: Making all the rumours true, Goldberg is now being confirmed for the Fastlane PPV. As per the earlier reports, the Myth was considered to be used in more capacities by the creative.

So, with this PPV appearance, it is now guaranteed that he will be making more appearances on the flagship show going forward.

The Fastlane PPV is going to be a Raw-exclusive PPV which is set to take place on March 5th at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It will also mark the overall last PPV before Wrestlemania which means this big night will set the stage for the biggest event of the year on April 2nd.

Although WWE has not confirmed it yet, the venue has started the promotion locally. This is what the listing in the venue says:

WWE FASTLANE, a pay-per-view event, is coming to the BMOHBC for the first time Sunday, March 5!

Witness the final WWE pay-per-view before Wrestlemania 32, with your favorite superstars in action, including:

• GOLDBERG – Returning to Milwaukee for the first time in over a decade!

• United States Champion – Roman Reigns

• WWE Universal Champion – Kevin Owens

• Raw Women’s Champion – Charlotte

• Tag Team Champions – Sheamus & Cesaro

• Enzo Amore & CASS

• Bayley

• New Day

Plus many more!

Tickets are on sale now and start at just $25!

Initially, Goldberg just signed a contract with WWE to get involved in a program with Brock Lesnar and have one off match at Survivor Series.

However, the huge ovation from the fans changed the scenario around him. He has been a major boost to the Raw ratings, as well which forced Vince McMahon to use him in more on the television.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that it was Vince himself who convinced the former WCW franchise to stay around the company at least until Wrestlemania.

So, he agreed to do three more PPVs in 2017. We will learn in due time who his opponent is going to be at Fastlane.

OneIndia News