WWE: Goldberg and Brock Lesnar’s appearance scheduled for next year

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Heading towards the big edition of the 30th annual Royal Rumble event, WWE is looking to capitalise on the presence of two big names - Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. Hence, they will be utilised fully in the month of January to build the hype up around the dual brand PPV set to hold at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

According to the reports of cagesideseats.com, both men will appear on Monday Night Raw for multiple times in January. This means we might not have to wait until the prestigious battle royal to see this two titans colliding inside the ring.

As per the latest reports, Goldberg is being announced for the first Raw of 2017 which will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Lesnar is expected to appear the next edition of Raw and more as the show progresses towards Royal Rumble PPV.

The final edition prior to the Royal Rumble PPV might witness the confrontation between the two.

Apart from January, Brock Lesnar is also advertised for multiple live events in the month of February. He is being listed for the Raw dated 4th of February in Utah, 17th in Dallas and March 10th in Buffalo, New York.

Quite interestingly, both these Goliaths are not being advertised for the Raw-exclusive PPV, Fastlane. After the Roadblock PPV, it is going to be the final brand exclusive PPV in the months March which will also mark the final one before Wrestlemania.

Considering the fact that Goldberg & Lesnar might lock horn again at Wrestlemania, we expected them at the Fastlane PPV at BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Almost all the big names from Raw roster has been advertised for the PPV except for Goldberg and Brock Lesnar which might indicate the fact that final planning around their feud is still not done.

Goldberg was last seen in the November 21st edition of Monday Night Raw where he announced his Royal Rumble entrance following his win over Lesnar at Survivor Series. Paul Heyman also announced Lesnar’s inclusion into the Rumble match following Goldberg’s announcement.

OneIndia News