WWE: Goldberg and Brock Lesnar face off scheduled on January 23

Bengaluru, Jan 16: The last time Goldberg and Brock Lesnar featured on the same show was at the Survivor Series PPV.

It was the night when the Myth returned into action after 12 long years and demolished Lesnar’s record of staying unpinned in the WWE for almost four years.

Apart from a one-off house show in Mexico City, Lesnar was not part of any of the WWE televised event.

As announced on WWE Raw, we will finally see the beast back on tv on this week’s Monday Night Raw from Little Rocks, Arkansas.

Goldberg was further advertised to appear on next week’s Raw. The appearances were done in an alternate process to avoid the collision between the two until the Royal Rumble match.

However, WWE might be very concerned about the fallen ratings of Raw even when the big names are constantly appearing on the show.

In addition, Smackdown Live has been beating the flagship show in terms of content, every single week. Hence, they have made a change in planning.

As reported by allwrestlingnews.com. Brock Lesnar too, has been added to the January 23rd edition of Monday Night Raw.

This is going to be the first time since Survivor Series PPV that these two goliaths will be present under the same roof.

So, having a cross path between the two is evident to make a major build up towards the Royal Rumble PPV.

The source has not confirmed whether the much-anticipated face-off will happen or not. We might get to know in details after Lesnar shows up this week and opens up his mind.

The third edition between Lesnar and Goldberg is still on the Wrestlemania card unless any last minute change is made to it.

Furthermore, Goldberg is now confirmed at the Fastlane PPV since the venue of the event is locally promoting Goldberg’s appearance on the show.

The last PPV before Wrestlemania is scheduled to take place on March 5th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

OneIndia News