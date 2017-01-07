WWE: Goldberg to be present on the go home show for Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Goldberg’s presence on the first episode of Monday night Raw in 2016 was an epic one. The booking was so perfect that it left all the pro-wrestling fans buzzing with it.

Furthermore, it has also started the tensions around the locker room with the upcoming Royal Rumble event.

So, it’s quite obvious that WWE will be using the Icon at least once more, prior to the prestigious PPV on January 29th for the final build up.

He’s been confirmed for the January 23rd episode of Monday Night Raw which will be the final one before Royal Rumble.

The site Cleveland.com confirmed the same saying that Goldberg will be present on the flagship show set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio.

Although Brock Lesnar is not advertised for the same night, we would not be surprised to see him to invade the show to give us a preview of things to come.

This year, the Royal Rumble match is entirely built up on the Goldberg-Brock Lesnar rivalry. So, WWE creative has stored both their presence on alternative occasions to make an extreme buildup until we get to Royal Rumble.

While Goldberg is advertised on January 23rd, Lesnar will be attending the previous Raw i.e. on January 16th from Little Rocks, Arkansas.

Both of these behemoths have generated great animosity between them and will tear each other apart when appearing on the same ring.

It will be interesting to see how WWE will book them after the shocking win by Goldberg at Survivor Series.

Apart from these two giant names, WWE is looking to make things attractive for the 30th anniversary of the Royal Rumble.

Hence, we are getting both The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels on the same night on Raw, next week.

If assumed correctly then Undertaker will likely announce his name as a Royal Rumble entrant on that night.

