WWE: Future of The Hardy Boyz after the Great Balls of Fire PPV

Bengaluru, July 7: The Hardy Boyz returning to the WWE will always be remembered as one of all time great Wrestlemania moments. Nobody would expect this to happen to leave the fans marking out. Plus, they created history by becoming victorious in the tag team championship ladder match.

Their momentum came to an abrupt halt with Sheamus & Cesaro going after them to hunt for the title. At the last PPV, Extreme Rules, their own stipulation of having a steel cage match backfired when the contenders defeated them and stole the titles.

The rematch is all set to happen on this Sunday when WWE comes up with the inaugural PPV called the Great Balls of Fire from Dallas, Texas. There is a stipulation added to the contest and it is going to be a 30-minute Ironman match for the tag titles. The team with the more number of falls will be declared as the winner.

Many fans might have speculated that it is going to be a redemption night for the Hardy Boyz where they would reclaim their throne. But, the sources are suggesting otherwise stating that Sheamus and Cesaro will continue their run as the champion.

Reports from cagesideseats.com stated that WWE Creative is not intending to give back the tag team championships back to the legendary performers, again. The reason behind this is that they will be going solo in their career once this match is over.

Considering the report the speculation is that the match at the upcoming PPV might turn out to be their final tag team championship match in the WWE. After a physical battle, the veteran team also known as the Team Extreme will put over Sheamus and Cesaro with a win.

Going forward, there might be major career change follow for both Matt and Jeff Hardy. Dave Meltzer reported that the battle over the Broken gimmick between the Hardy Boyz and Impact Wrestling might be coming to an end. They are probably closing in on an agreement which will be noted in the near future.

Hence, we will not have to wait a long time before the elder Hardy is being reintroduced as Broken Matt Hardy. This is a bizarre persona of him which WWE Universe has never witnessed before. As for Jeff, he is already a WWE Champion and will be inserted into the main event picture.

