WWE: Future Plans with The New Day revealed

After becoming the longest reigning tag team champions of all time, the New Day had lost their title to the team of Sheamus-Cesaro at WWE Roadblock.

For the past 483 days, they have been the red hot champions in WWE. So, the question is what’s next for them from now on?

Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Newsletter has been able to throw some light with the New Day’s future bookings.

On the Wrestling Observer Live show, he commented that the New Day will turn into a heel and the turn will happen even before the Royal Rumble PPV.

Alvarez’s co-host mentioned on the show that turning the popular faction into heel might draw a negative reaction from the audience, considering the fact that they are a big time merchandise draw in WWE.

However, Bryan further clarified that the New Day has been a bonafide heel faction for the better part of their reign. So, the villain turn will not affect the merchandise sales. Furthermore, if they remain as the face then there will be a lack of opponents for them in the Raw roster.

With their heel turn, they can put over teams like Enzo-Cass who debuted back at WWE draft but is still waiting for holding the title. Many fans complained about their directionless booking, so far. They have an immense fan following and rightfully deserve an opportunity to the tag team titles.

Furthermore, many fans also questioned about Gallows & Anderson’s booking, as well. They are one of the best-known tag teams all over the world. But, they had not seen success after stepping their foot into the WWE.

The Creative has faced backlash for keeping the New Day with the tag titles for so long time. The reason behind this was to simply break the Demolition’s record of 478-day reign. Now that it’s over, WWE might look to put over other teams by virtue of New Day’s help.

OneIndia News