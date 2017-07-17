WWE: Former TNA President Dixie Carter to play love interest of Kurt Angle

Bengaluru, July 17: As reported earlier, the former TNA president, Dixie Carter might appear on Monday Night Raw as part of the ongoing Kurt Angle storyline. The GM is said to be involved in an affair with an anonymous person whose identity would be revealed on the show.

As per the current speculations, Dixie might play the mentioned role on television. Now, the possibilities of the former TNA head working for WWE have left the pro-wrestling industry buzzing. It will be a wonder that the former rival of the company would be aligned with it.

Back in the last decade, TNA was formed by the former WWE employee Jeff Jarrett. Basically, the company started with a bunch of superstars who were not happy with the behemoth organization run by Vince McMahon. So, they come up with the idea of creating more competition for him.

Dixie Carter bought the shares to become the owner of TNA, at one point. Both, WWE and TNA used to despise each other and never mentioned the rival brand on either of the promotion's shows. But, the tradition changed as WWE channeled the documentary on Kurt Angle, last week.

In one of the segments, Dixie Carter appeared to discuss Angle's TNA career and also discussed the possibilities of working with the WWE. In a recent interview with SI.com, the same question was thrown to her where she did tease it by stating the following,

“I did hear Raw will be in Nashville, which is very interesting. But I wouldn’t tell you either way.”

Dixie also commented on the Raw GM saying that he might be the best employee that he ever had and it might turn out to be the sole reason for her association with the WWE,

“Professionally, there has never been a complete wrestler, ever. Kurt is also a great talker and so charismatic, and maybe he’s the best in-ring talent, ever.”

Loved being a part of WWE's Kurt Angle: Homecoming tonight. So proud of Kurt. Grateful for all… https://t.co/52wKR2WSGb — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) July 11, 2017

A fan also asked Dixie about her first appearance on WWE's flagship show on Twitter. She replied back confirming that she will stay pretty close to Nashville which is home to the next episode of Raw. We have to wait till tonight to learn whether the unthinkable appearance is reserved or not.

