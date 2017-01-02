WWE: Finn Balor might return at Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, Jan 2: Finn Balor’s injury was indeed an unfortunate incident for WWE. It came in a certain time when it was least expected.

He was crowned the first ever WWE universal champion at Summerslam to get a big push going forward. But, due to the shoulder dislocation, he had to relinquish the title the next night on Raw.

This made the storylines stale on Raw and the fans are eagerly waiting for him to return. Now, the demon king is a master of teasing the fans about his much-anticipated return.

Over the past couple of months, he only said that he will be preparing for Wrestlemania and will not take any risk with such a sensitive injury. So, chances of a premature return were wiped out, subsequently.

But, now Balor himself posted a picture on his Instagram account hinting that he will indeed return at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Going by the picture, he will enter into the 30-men elimination match which will decide one of the main eventers of Wrestlemania 33. He also hinted that number 30 will mark his entry.

Now, quite obviously, the post has created a huge buzz among the pro-wrestling fans. Balor’s return to the Royal Rumble match was an expected one and we have reported it earlier, that he is one of the strongest contenders to win it, this year.

Furthermore, number 30 is the suitable spot for him to make an entry and win the match. Since he will be coming from an injury, WWE might not allow him to hang around the match for a longer time.

On the other hand, he is the automatic choice to win the match and challenge for the Universal Championship which he never lost.

Also, number 30 is such a post where most of the surprising elements are reserved. On previous occasions, more than one superstar won the Rumble event by making the entry on this spot.\

Even last year, Triple H made a shocking return to enter in the number 30 spot and won the match.

