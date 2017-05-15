WWE: Finn Balor to face Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire PPV

Bengaluru, May 15: WWE Creative is facing a volatile situation after the unexpected injury suffered by Braun Strowman. As reported earlier, he has suffered a shoulder injury which will not let him wrestle for four to eight weeks.

This has wiped out the chances of him competing in the main event of the Extreme Rules PPV. Also, he was supposed to be in the championship match against Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire PPV which is in jeopardy too.

Although WWE.com has not given any update, it is certain with a post from Strowman where he vowed to come back even stronger.

“I will return to finish what I've started and that's carving my name in history as the most destructive thing WWE has ever seen.

"This surgery is just a minor speed bump I will return bigger stronger faster and even more dangerous than ever mark my words I'm the definition of unstoppable!!!”

Meanwhile, WWE has to find a new opponent for Brock Lesnar. As per recent reports from Cagesideseats.com, Finn Balor has been chosen to fill up the void. He is the one who still owes a title rematch and will be granted at the Great balls of Fire PPV.

This would mark a mega dream match for the fans. Ever since he returned to WWE TV after Wrestlemania, fans wanted to see this one happening. With Strowman’s injury, the contest might have just got preponed.

Due to the owing rematch, Balor could be brought to the title picture, directly. However, it is being rumoured that WWE will rather hold a tournament to crown a number one contender for Lesnar’s title.

This would also ensure that other big names like Rollins, Jeff Hardy or Roman Reigns could stay in the scenario, too.

Balor would come up victorious to have the title match at the third Raw-exclusive PPV after Wrestlemania.

No official declaration was made regarding the tournament, till now. We have to wait until the next episode of WWE Raw to learn in which direction the creative intends to go for the prime championship.

OneIndia News