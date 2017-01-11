WWE: Fans react to John Cena’s twitter post regarding Royal Rumble

John Cena said he can challenge the champions for the title at Royal Rumble just because he’s ‘John Cena’,

Bengaluru, Jan 11: John Cena returned on Smackdown on December 26th after he was done with commitments outside WWE.

Now, since he is the franchise of the company he was just handed the WWE championship opportunity at the Royal Rumble PPV.

John Cena (left) and AJ Styles (Image courtesy: wwe.com)
In the promo, he said that he can challenge the champions for the title just because he’s 'John Cena’ which earned major backlash among the fans.

It’s a fact that Cena has not done anything special to earn the number one contender-ship for the most coveted prize in the WWE.

But, as always he is acting like super-Cena to hunt his 16th World championship at the upcoming PPV.

Fans have a nag to make troll out of Cena for his super-human tactics just like he kicks out of other wrestler’s finishing maneuvers on the referee’s two-counts.

This indicates that the franchise has buried many talented wrestlers in the past and will continue to do so.

Cena took his Twitter handle to hit back those trolls on his recent Twitter post.

He posted a video of his training session with the caption this is why he would be kicking out at two when Styles hits his finishing maneuver at Royal Rumble PPV. This stirred the WWE Universe quite a bit with the outcome of the championship match.

This is indeed a huge indication of things to come at the dual brand PPV. Cena winning his 16th world championship has been on the hold for quite sometimes now.

Plus, this match is supposed to be his redemption against the Phenomenal One, AJ Styles. So, he should win the championship to set up a big match against the Undertaker at Wrestlemania.

Here’s how the fans reacted to Cena’s tweets:

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 12:53 [IST]
