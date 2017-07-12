WWE fans file petition to arrest Roman Reigns for his violent actions

Bengaluru, July 12: What transpired at the recent bygone Great Balls of Fire PPV, is surely something not appropriate for the PG-era of the WWE. Roman Reigns went berserk following his match against Braun Strowman and brutally attacked him with the help of an ambulance!

Strowman won the contest fair and square by sending Reigns into the Ambulance and locking in the door. But, The Big Dog was desperate to get a Universal Championship shot at the upcoming Summerslam PPV. Hence, he went right after the mountain among men.

Reigns loaded the body of Strowman into the ambulance and went to the parking lot. There he drove the back of the vehicle straight into a 16-wheeler production truck with Strowman still inside it. Later, the giant came out of it with blood all over in his face but he refused to get any medical attention.

Now, the fans always find a way to humiliate Roman Reigns for his actions. So, some of the Roman-haters took the site change.org to file a petition urging to arrest him for his violent actions.

The letter was addressed to the Raw GM, Kurt Angle stating that he attempted to murder Braun Strowman once their match at Great Balls of Fire PPV was over.

The petition had a goal to collect 500 signees but it has already crossed more than 900. Check out the post, here:

There’s a petition to have Roman Reigns arrested for attempted murder https://t.co/UhgjZjBmhC — Jack Jorgensen (@JackJorgensen14) July 10, 2017

Roman Reigns addressed the incident on his Twitter handle quoting a past statement where he claimed to be the 'baddest’ man on the planet. He claimed to be simply remorseless to the fans who complained about his actions.

After what occurred on last Sunday, it is evident that Braun Strowman has become the biggest babyface of the roster although being a heel. He was brutally attacked by Reigns from behind but still managed to walk out on his two feet despite the assault by the Ambulance.

Meanwhile, he was not present on this past edition of Raw to take a breather and pave the way for Reigns to get a championship opportunity. The latter one will lock horns with Samoa Joe with the winner becoming the number one contender for the Universal title.

OneIndia News