WWE: Extreme Rules 2017 main event spoilers

Bengaluru, June 4: All hell will break loose in the main event of Extreme Rules PPV when five elite superstars will fight for the number one contender’s spot. The match is rightly being promoted as the one which might change the course of the new era.

Betting odds are extremely high this particular match. Current odds are favouring Samoa Joe who is said to get his biggest win, till date and then go ahead to face Brock Lesnar at the next PPV event.

This is coming as a pure surprise since Seth Rollins and Finn Balor was the favourites to win the contest. These two are top babyfaces from the roster. Hence, facing a monstrous heel like Lesnar makes much sense.

Roman Reigns is also the prime face of the company. But, for now, he will be kept out of the equation since he and Lesnar are set for a bigger feud for next year’s Wrestlemania season. It is supposed to be the beast’s last match in the WWE where he will put Reigns over with a loss.

Coming back to tonight, there might be a shocking return from either Stephanie McMahon or Triple H to ensure that their poster boy, Samoa Joe picks up the win. The former NXT champion debuted at the main roster of the WWE by coming under the wings of Triple H.

The speculations are saying that Finn Balor might be on the verge of winning the match when The Game or the Raw commissioner will make his return to stab him in the back. Joe will win via distraction to get the championship match against Lesnar.

Further, this will also begin a feud between Finn Balor and Triple H. For a long time now a match between these two are being nurtured.

Considering it will be the 30th anniversary of Summerslam in August, the money match might take place, this year.

Apart from this one, the betting odds are suggesting that there will be three title changes on the night.

The Intercontinental title, Tag team title, and the Cruiserweight title are set to change hands on tonight’s show. Stay updated with this page for Extreme Rules 2017 results.

OneIndia News