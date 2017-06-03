WWE Extreme Rules 2017: Full match card, schedule and predictions

Bengaluru, June 3: This year’s edition of Extreme Rules will mark the ninth one in the event’s chronology. It is one night of the year where matches are contested under added stipulation.

The night witnessed a historic main event containing the five prime superstars from the flagship brand of WWE Raw.

The brand-exclusive PPV will take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, tonight. It will be available only on the WWE Network subscription basis.

So, the live streaming in India will only be available on digital platforms if you have already subscribed to the Network. Here is the entire broadcast schedule of Extreme Rules 2017:

Live Streaming (5th June, 5.30 AM) – WWE Network

First repeat telecast (5th June, 6:00 PM) – Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD Network

Second repeat telecast (7th June, 9:00 PM) - Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD Network

Third repeat telecast (12th June, 2:00 PM) - Ten 1/ Ten 1 HD Network

Here is the match card for Extreme Rules PPV with predictions

Neville Vs Austin Aries (Submission match for the Cruiserweight Championship)

Prediction: There’s time for a change in the Cruiserweight division. For a long time now, Neville has been holding the championship making things stale. Being a fan-favorite, Aries should become the new champion.

Bayley Vs Alexa Bliss (Kendo Stick on a Pole match for the Raw women’s championship)

Prediction: Since Alexa Bliss has won the title back just at the last PPV, Payback, she is not supposed to lose. Plus, she is at the top of her game, every night making her a clear favourite.

Dean Ambrose Vs The Miz (Intercontinental Championship, title can change hands via disqualification)

Prediction: With the mentioned stipulation, it will be easy for The cunning Miz to get Ambrose disqualified via any means and become the new champion. Rightfully, it will be the end of a nightmare championship run for The Lunatic Fringe

The Hardy Boyz Vs Sheamus-Cesaro (Raw Tag team Championship, Steel Cage match)

Prediction: With all of the four contestants being veteran performers expect this one match to be the show-stealer for the Extreme Rules night. The contenders are favorite to emerge victorious after a hard fought battle.

Rich Swann and Sasha Banks Vs Noam Dar and Alicia Fox

Prediction: It is an interesting matchup to focus on the Cruiserweight division. The babyfaces should pick up the win in order to keep the momentum going in their favour.

Goldust Vs R-Truth

Prediction: This match is still not officially announced for the show but will be added at the very last moment. For the reincarnation of his old heel gimmick, Goldust must pick up a win against his former tag team partner.

Fatal-5-way match to determine number one contender for the Universal Championship

Prediction: Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins will tear the house down under the No Disqualification rules. As for now, either Rollins or Balor are clear favourites to emerge as the victor and get a chance to square off against Brock Lesnar.

OneIndia News