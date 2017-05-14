WWE event listings confirm Brock Lesnar and John Cena’s return dates

Bengaluru, May 14L Brock Lesnar and John Cena are being considered as the TV rating pullers for the WWE. Both of them went on a hiatus following Wrestlemania. On that particular night, the beast has won the Universal championship from Goldberg.

On the other hand, John Cena has given us one of the most memorable moments of all time by proposing Nikki Bella in the middle of the ring.

Lesnar had made a maiden appearance with the title just after the next episode of Wrestlemania but that was one-off.

He is not abode by WWE’s rulebook which says that a title should be defended on a span of thirty days. So, there’s no news as of when he would return to his first championship defence.

However, the recent advertisements gave some big update on both of them returning soon. It was earlier stated that Brock Lesnar is expected to appear at the inaugural Great Balls of Fire PPV to feature in a Universal championship match.

But, prior to that, he will inevitably return to hype up the contest. As expected, WWE’s listing included him for the go-home episode of Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 3rd. But he will work three more dates making it 4 in combined.

Here is the schedule of his upcoming appearances:

June 12th in Lafayette

June 26th in Los Angeles

July 3rd in Phoenix

July 9th in Dallas

July 10th in Houston

Speaking of which brings us to another advertisement by WWE indicating John Cena’s return. The July 4th episode of Smackdown Live is now advertising the Cenation Leader’s presence on the show. This is quite certain that the franchise is set to return either on that day or before that.

The rumor mill also suggests that to conduct a successful Money in the Bank PPV, WWE officials are looking forward to bring back Cena as early as possible. So, he has the chance to return on the exciting PPV listed on June 28th.

These two behemoths returning to WWE TV is certainly good news for the company which will help them to get the TV ratings upwards. The blue brand is also lacking some big star powers which should be filled up by Cena’s presence.

OneIndia News