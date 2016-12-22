WWE: Emmalina is frustrated with her debut on Raw

Bengaluru, Dec 22: As reported earlier, there are certain women in the Raw roster who are not very pleased with the Charlotte-Sasha Banks rivalry.

The feud stayed for nearly more than six months in this year. This caused overshadows in the other female talents in the Raw women’s locker room. So, it’s evident that there are some frustrations among them.

Emmalina might be the biggest victim of it. Ever since her vignette with a new makeover started airing, we expected her on Raw every week.

But, every week we kept on hearing that the premiere of Emmalina is being pushed back. With the rivalry between Sasha and Charlotte finally getting over, we expected her to be a fresh induction to the roster but that did not happen.

She is not happy with her booking at all. Even though, Charlotte Vs Sasha banks Iron man match at Roadblock was a critically acclaimed one at the Roadblock PPV, Emmalina herself has some different thoughts about it. After the 45-minute match got over, this was her reaction.

Last nights history-making #IronManMatch lasted 30+ mins, yet the only thing I saw trending was #WeWantEmmalina... #Emmalina pic.twitter.com/QUU1vNuZxa — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) December 20, 2016

Yawn... — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) December 20, 2016

She was not resisted with only this one tweet. She further vented out towards the WWE creative saying that she should be the champion much before the four horsewomen of RAW.

In this business, we don't always get what we deserve! If we did, I would have been champion long before ANY of the #4horsewomen! #Roadblock pic.twitter.com/CsO6zcXgTu — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) December 19, 2016

Indeed, her claiming is true since she and Paige were the first two female talents emerging from the NXT roster.

Her rivalry with Paige gave the MXT women’s division the fame that it deserved. But, Paige was brought to the main roster to become the champion whereas Emma was booked to be a valet to Santino Marella!

The transformation of @EmmaWWE to #Emmalina premieres soon on @WWE #RAW! pic.twitter.com/J9rXn8E6oV — WWE (@WWE) December 13, 2016

She was re-launched prior to this year’s Wrestlemania 32 and was bound to get a big push. But, a sudden back injury in May pushed all the bookings around her.

She was cleared to compete in the month of September as per her claiming. However, her re-debut did not happen yet.

Hopefully, Emmalina gets that she deserves after so much hard work done back in her NXT days.

OneIndia News