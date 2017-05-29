WWE: Early favourites to win Money in the Bank match

Bengaluru, May 29: Shane McMahon has disclosed the participants of this year’s edition of Money in the Bank ladder match.

On this past week’s episode of Smackdown Live, the commissioner announced six names who will compete for the briefcase hanging above the ring.

Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler are the ones who will take part in the match.

Upon winning the briefcase, the superstar will receive an opportunity for a future WWE Championship match, on his terms.

This assures the winner is bound to become the WWE champion, at a certain point. Only twice in the history of the company we have witnessed unsuccessful cash-ins of the briefcase. John Cena and Damien Sandow are the ones who witnessed failures with the contracts in hand.

Now, as per the rumour mill, there are two early favourites to win this year’s Money in the Bank contract.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin are the front-runners from the above mentioned six superstars in the match.

Nakamura was brought to the main roster in order to cement his spot as the main event guy. Especially, he is set to replace the franchise player of the company, John Cena who has become a part-timer, in recent times.

So, letting him win the Money in the Bank briefcase will be a perfect move. The audience was not satisfied with his Backlash debut, at all.

So, this will be a bigger move for the King of Strong Styles. With the briefcase in hand, feuds against Randy Orton, Jinder Mahal or even AJ Styles will be worthy enough to sell out PPVs.

In the case of Baron Corbin, he is having an uncontrolled rage with him following two consecutive losses against Sami Zayn.

He unleashed a vicious attack on Zayn on this past week’s Smackdown and supposed to carry on with this mood.

For months now, he is waiting to get into the main event spot upon creative’s green signal. Handing him with the contract will be a perfect push to him for the future.

Also, a heel does possess the better chances to hold the briefcase. So, Corbin is a clear favourite to win the briefcase at the upcoming Smackdown-exclusive PPV.