WWE: Dean Ambrose may lose Intercontinental title match at Extreme Rules

Bengaluru, June 4: Tonight, we will witness the 2017 edition of the Extreme Rules PPV. WWE universe just loves this gimmick since every match on the card does have some sort of additional stipulation with it.

The main event will witness a historic fatal-5-way matchup with the winner getting a shot at the WWE Universal Championship.

Another interesting match on tonight’s card will be contested between Dean Ambrose and The Miz for the Intercontinental title.

The stipulation for this match is that if somehow the champion gets disqualified then he will lose his title, as well.

This is a clear advantage for someone cunning as The Miz. With his wife, Maryse by his side, he will leave no stones unturned to get Ambrose disqualified and win the title for the seventh time. This advantage makes him a clear favourite heading into the matchup.

The Miz is already playing mind games with his old rival taking fair advantage of this rule. A couple of weeks ago, he caused him a matchup against the newcomer Elias Samson. He hit Samson with a cheap shot to get Ambrose disqualified and lose the matchup.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, this link will be carried forward into the championship match at Extreme Rules, as well.

Elias Samson will return the favour to The Miz by attacking him in the match in order to get Ambrose disqualified and lose the title, as well.

This past week, while singing his introductory song, the newest member of Raw was humming the “eye for an eye” phrase giving an indication for the same. But, this time the interference will benefit the Hollywood A-lister by handing him the IC title.

Going forward, the former NXT superstar will pick up a feud against The Lunatic Fringe of the WWE ending the nightmare run he is having with the title.

Ambrose is expected to put over Samson in a great way by having some matches against him on Raw and PPVs. Meanwhile, The Miz will stick to his motto of making the IC title, great again.

OneIndia News