WWE: Daniel Bryan wants two top NXT star on Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, Dec 22: During the WWE Draft, it was WWE Raw who grabbed the former NXT champion, Finn Balor to the main roster.

This was a huge inclusion to the flagship brand since he was supposed to be the top babyface, there.

The plans got postponed due to the unfortunate injury of Balor at the Summerslam PPV, but he will be returning soon to start his unfinished business on Raw.

With the competition being high between the two brands, the Smackdown General Manager, Daniel Bryan now wants the current two top guys from the NXT roster into the blue brand.

Daniel appeared in the Ringside fest 2016 in the New York City where he was asked about various topics including his upcoming fatherhood, new signees for Smackdown and if he does want to return for one last time.

While speaking of new signees, Bryan quickly replied that the current NXT champion, Shinsuke Nakamura and his opponent Samoa Joe will be two gems in the Smackdown brand.

He would definitely try to sign them in the near future when their NXT stint is over. He also mentioned stars like Asuka and Bobby Roode who are going to have quite successful careers in the WWE, in future.

Here’s what he has said: “That’s really, really tough. I would love to have Nakamura, just because I roomed with him for a short time. I’ve known him for a long time.

"And Samoa Joe, because I’ve known him for a long time too. There are so many great people down there. The women’s champion Asuka is really good. I love Austin Aries. Bobby Roode’s really good.”

He was so excited while speaking of Nakamura or Joe that he remarked that if WWE would clear him for one last match, he would definitely love to go against either one of them.

He also mentioned several names like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Cesaro against whom he would like to wrestle. This certainly indicates the fact that how much Bryan misses wrestling.

OneIndia News