WWE: Confirmed matches for Wrestlemania 33 so far

Bengaluru, Jan 8: As we all know the road to Wrestlemania will begin with the Royal Rumble PPV on January 29th.

The seeds of most of the matches for the grandest event of the year are planted at this annual event.

This year, the showcase of the immortals is scheduled on April 3rd at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida and till now, we are confirmed of some certain matches.

One of the most reliable sources i.e. Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the creative has given green signals to these big matches at Wrestlemania.

Brock Lesnar Vs Goldberg is the first one that we should mention. The shocking defeat of Lesnar was just the start of the bout and it’s far from over.

Pro-wrestling sheet reported first that Goldberg has extended his contract with the WWE just to make one more appearance at Wrestlemania against the beast.

Meanwhile, these two will have another face-off at the Royal Rumble match which will cost both of them their chances at main eventing Wrestlemania.

Hence, this will perfectly set up their matchup on the same stage that they headlined thirteen years ago.

Seth Rollins Vs Triple H is another match that already has a spot on the match card of Wrestlemania.

This is a long time coming match after the Game returned to turn on against his former protégé, Seth Rollins.

The architect is looking for the retribution ever since then. Sources say that the cerebral assassin of the WWE will soon return to the television to finally build up the match.

Big Show Vs Shaquille O’Neil is also confirmed for the event. This match is due from last year after they have a face-off in the battle royal.

This would also mark a proper send-off to Big Show’s illustrious WWE career. The Largest athlete of the world is in good shape heading towards his last bout.

Another big match which is still to be confirmed is Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho. This match is bound to happen at some point and since Jericho might not be available after April, Wrestlemania will witness the encounter between the so-called best friends.

OneIndia News