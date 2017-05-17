WWE confirm five matches for the Extreme Rules PPV In June

Bengaluru, May 17: It was earlier reported that WWE might start the planning to make a new number one contender for the Universal championship. Braun Strowman was the initial choice but he was out of the race after suffering an elbow injury.

In his absence, there will be a fatal-5-way match to crown the challenger for Brock Lesnar’s Universal title. The match will be the main event of Extreme Rules PPV where Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe will compete.

The winner of the match will get to face the beast incarnate at the Great Balls of Fire PPV in the month of July whereas the Extreme Rules PPV will take place on June 4th at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Apart from the main event of the PPV, the Intercontinental championship match was also confirmed for the event. Dean Ambrose got himself intentionally disqualified on this week’s Raw.

As a result, the Raw Gm, Kurt Angle announced a rematch between Ambrose and The Miz at the Extreme Rules PPV.

This time the winner can be crowned via count out, as well. It means The Miz will leave no stones unturned to make full use of this interesting stipulation.

The third match confirmed for the night was the women’s championship match. Bayley will be getting her rematch against Alexa Bliss with an added stipulation. After Bliss used Kendo Stick for her defence, the match at Extreme Rules will be a “Kendo Stick on a Pole Match”.

Apart from this blockbuster matches, two other matches were also confirmed for the PPV.

This is how the match card looks now:

Bray Wyatt Vs Finn Balor Vs Roman Reigns Vs Samoa Joe Vs Seth Rollins – Number 1 Contender’s Match for the Universal Championship

Dean Ambrose (c) Vs The Miz – Intercontinental Championship (Winner can be declared via Count-out)

Alexa Bliss (c) Vs Bayley – Kendo Stick on a Pole Match (Raw Women’s Championship)

The Hardy Boyz (c) Vs Cesaro & Sheamus – Raw Tag Team Championships

Neville (c) Vs Austin Aries – Cruiserweight Championship

OneIndia News