WWE: CM Punk presents his WWE championship belt as Christmas gift

Bengaluru, Dec 25: As we all know that despite immense popularity in the company and being one of the best wrestlers of this generation, CM Punk had to leave WWE on a bitter note.

The rift has not faded away in the three years that he has gone away from the company. With Punk’s recent actions it’s clear that he is still in bad terms in the company.

Cliff Compton aka former WWE tag team champion, Domino is a close friend of CM Punk. They were cleaning an old warehouse and found out the old WWE championship belt lying covered with dust. Cliff was in awe after seeing it and Punk decided to give it away as an X-Mas present to him.

This is the belt I was given. It's old and dusty. It's going to my 9 year old nephew who's a big fan. Merry Xmas. pic.twitter.com/2Pg1XBaiRp — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

I was in the storage unit of @CMPunk and I found his legit @wwe belt. I said this is kinda cool and he said its yours, Merry XMAS. #Champ pic.twitter.com/JWKK08szB5 — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

Cliff took his Twitter handle to let the world know about the incredible Christmas gift that he has received from Punk.

In a series of tweets, he made it clear that it was the same belt that Punk received during his WWE championship win against John Cena in his hometown of Chicago at Money in the Bank.

@SouthSiderKB @CMPunk @WWE Its the legit belt from WWE. It's heavy as fuck — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

At that point, Punk’s contract expired during that night at MITB. But, just before he wins the WWE championship, he decided to renew his contract and ended up having a record 434-day reign which is the longest reigning WWE champions in the history of the company.

@SouthSiderKB @CassHummel @CMPunk @WWE I dunno, he had a bunch of belts in a random box. I just happened to grab this one. It was dusty. — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

However, that did not stop his problems with Vince McMahon. In the year 2014, the Royal Rumble PPV marked his last night in the WWE due to creative differences with him. Furthermore, a WWE medical personnel filed a lawsuit against him which is still ongoing.

Punk’s wife, AJ Lee also decided to follow his way when she decided to hang up her boots after Wrestlemania 31.

OneIndia News