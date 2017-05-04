WWE: Chris Jericho gives farewell message to the WWE Universe

New Delhi, May 4: Chris Jericho is one of the main reasons of the WWE Draft being so successful. Starting from that point on, he was one of the major star attractions on WWE TV, every Monday Night.

However, to the much disgust of the WWE fans, he will be seen no more in the WWE, at least for the next few months. The rumours of him taking a long hiatus from the WWE was roaming around for quite a long time now.

Making all the speculations true, WWE cemented the fact by letting Kevin Owens deliver a brutal assault on him on this past edition of Smackdown Live. This attack was from a storyline perspective to write him off from television.

WWE fans started mourning over the fact, all around the globe with this news. There will be indeed a void left on the roster with his absence.

Chris Jericho himself took his Instagram account to confirm the hiatus and thanked all the 'Jerichoholics’ for making his WWE stint a success.

Check out the post here:

No....thanks to all of you! You are my buddies, my pals; you are the #FRIENDSOFJERICHO...Cheer me on maaan! #seeyouagain #GOAT A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on May 2, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

As reported earlier, he is starting a musical tour with his band, Fozzy around the globe for these two months. It will start from tomorrow onwards and continue up to June 28th. The much-anticipated singles 'Judas’ from the band is already out.

He will continue exploring new opportunities with Fozzy for the later part of the year after which there’s a possibility for him to make a return to the WWE, again.

As per reports from Cagesideseats.com, Chris Jericho will be done with all Fozzy commitments by the end of this year. This might help him to return for one more stint in the WWE. This will also allow him to work on a Wrestlemania storyline.





Starting from 2011, the veteran wrestler has started performing in the WWE, occasionally when his schedule permits him. So, he returned consecutively on numerous occasions over the past few years.

Considering that the fans will be thirsty for the “Gift of Jericho”, he should show up during this year’s end. Till then, it will be interesting to see how WWE manages to fill the void left by him.

OneIndia News