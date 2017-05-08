WWE: Charlotte Flair to be the face of the women’s division on Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, May 8: There’s no doubt that Charlotte Flair is the greatest athlete in the women’s division, right now.

Ever since she came to the main roster of the WWE, she has set her own standard benchmark on Raw. No one in the history of the company has received such a push like her.

On a span of just one and a half year since her debut in mid-2015, she set a milestone of 16 straight PPV wins.

Also, she already has 4 championship reigns under her name that indicates that she is well on her way to become the greatest women’s champion, ever.

Her recent shift to Smackdown Live was to let her taking over the division. She already won Raw dominating the women’s division, there.

According to the reports by The Observer, a same kind of push is being reserved for her on the blue brand, as well.

Apparently, the creative might have in store a full face turn for her. This would ensure the fact that Charlotte will be the face of the Smackdown women’s division.

This might be the reason a heel faction was created by Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina. Charlotte has already been attacked by them for two consecutive weeks.

She will continue to get some more beating from them to gain more sympathy from the fans as to cement her face run.

The only problem with making Charlotte a babyface is the lack of established heel opponents for the Queen.

Nobody in the division is up to the level of the former champion. Probably, the team formed by Natalya, Carmella and Tamina will keep the resistance ongoing for her.

Meanwhile, Charlotte has earned yet another accolade after moving to Smackdown Live. She featured in the championship match against Naomi to become the first-ever woman who has main evented Raw, Smackdown, and a PPV.

WWE.com posted the following about Charlotte adding another feather to her hat: “Following multiple Raw main events and a Raw Women's Championship victory against Sasha Banks at this past year's WWE Hell in a Cell event — inside the Cell itself, no less — Charlotte Flair made history once again on SmackDown LIVE by becoming the first female Superstar to compete in singles matches in the main event of Raw, SmackDown and a WWE pay-per-view.”

OneIndia News