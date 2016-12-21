WWE: Charlotte and Finn Balor comments on the Roadblock PPV

Bengaluru, Dec 21: Charlotte Flair featured in an incredible Iron-man match against Sasha Banks at WWE Roadblock: End of the Line.

Defeating her arch-rival, she became a 4-time WWE Raw Women’s champion. The match ended a historic rivalry, perhaps the best in the women’s division in the history of WWE.

After the PPV was over, we had the Raw Talk show on the WWE Network where Charlotte appeared as the special guest.

The Queen recollected her time with Sasha Banks at NXT. She had tears in her eyes while praising her nemesis. She said that ever since she stepped her foot at NXT, she wanted to be like Sasha Banks.

After an emotional moment, Charlotte quickly recovered by saying that she has worked harder to surpass Sasha.

She had not come to be the second best on the main roster. However, she had paid proper respect to her opponent with the following comments and tweet.

“I was just replaying the last four years. She was the first woman I stepped into the ring with in NXT and it's been a battle those last four years.

"In those last 30 seconds I was going to walk out the woman, because I've told her since day one that I was the best.”

Every #Flair needs a #Boss. @SashaBanksWWE #WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/WnbNyWLZW9 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 19, 2016

Meanwhile, during the Roadblock PPV, we expected Finn Balor to be back on the main roster to add some freshness.

Various rumour suggested that WWE will shock the world by presenting Balor at the very last time. Since, that did not happen we are expecting him at the next big PPV i.e. Royal Rumble.





Recently he has spoken to ESPN where he was asked about the same and said he is careful with his health and is not in a hurry because this might cause him a longer injury. So, if not at Royal Rumble we can expect him at Wrestlemania 33. This was his comments:

“I’m sure it would create quite a buzz’ before quickly adding 'But right now with the condition my shoulder is in, I’m not willing to risk sustaining anymore long-term injury, just for the sake of two or three weeks.”

OneIndia News