WWE: Charlotte and Alexa Bliss falls victim to private media leak on internet

Bengaluru, May 6: Over the last couple of months, a particular group of hackers is publishing private media of WWE female superstars on the internet.

The trend started in the month of March when several compromising pictures and videos were leaked on various platforms.

Ever since then, a number of WWE Divas have been a part of this threat. Names like Kaitlyn, Summer Rae, Maria Kanellis and more fell victim to this attack. The latest addition to the list is Charlotte and Alexa Bliss.

A number of pictures showing the former Women’s champion, Charlotte were published on same platforms where the previous ones were given. Almost each of those pictures captured the genetically superior athlete in compromising positions.

The Queen took no time to address the matter on her twitter handle. She confirmed that indeed the picture belonged to him and someone had stolen it.

It was published on the internet without her permission. Hence, she demanded to get it deleted, as early as possible.

Check out her statement here which was deleted later: "Private photos of mine were stolen and shared publicly without my consent. These images must be removed from the Internet immediately."

Just a few days prior to Charlotte, some similar pictures were published. The face was not recognisable on the pictures but there was some similarity with the current Raw women’s champion, Alexa Bliss. This kept the rumour mill ongoing that the “wicked witch” is now part of the scandal, as well.

However, later Bliss confirmed that the pictures do not belong to her and there’s no connection with her. She also demanded to remove it from the sites.

Once again, the risqué photos on the Internet supposedly of me are bogus. — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 28, 2017

I am offended and demand these altered photos be removed immediately — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 28, 2017

It is being speculated that these disgusting acts are being committed by the same person. The person behind this is still anonymous but he threatened to leak more pictures in the future. He is doing the exact same thing, over and over, again.

The police should take charge of this criminal act, immediately. This is being done for toppling the divas them from their established position in the WWE. However, the company has not taken any step to the victims, till date.

